Former UFC welterweight title challenger, Jorge Masvidal’s home in Miami, Florida has been reportedly swarmed by law enforcement officers following an alleged shooting involving the mixed martial arts veteran’s father.

Per an initial report from Fox Sports reporter, Andy Slater, Masvidal’s father has been placed in police custody in Miami, following an alleged shooting at the former welterweight contender’s home in Florida.

“Jorge Masvidal’s house in Miami has been swarmed by cops,” Andy Slater tweeted. “The UFC’ star’s father is in custody after allegedly shooting somebody at the fighter’s house during an argument, a senior law enforcement source tells me.”

Furthermore, according to Slater, Masvidal himself was not present at his home during the alleged incident, where his father is alleged to have been involved in a shooting following an argument.

“Jorge Masvidal was not at the house when the shooting happened,” Slated tweeted. “He was out promoting his bareknuckle boxing even which takes place Friday night at the FLA Live Arena.

Jorge Masvidal announced his retirement from MMA at UFC 287 last month

Masvidal, a former welterweight and lightweight contender under the banner of the UFC, announced his decision to retire from professional mixed martial arts competition back in April of this year, following a unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns in his home town.

And later this weekend, Miami native, Masvidal was scheduled to promote his Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA event, with former UFC heavyweight contender, Roy Nelson slated to take main event honors on the card.

Last year, controversy hit Masvidal himself after the former two-time welterweight title challenger was involved in a physical altercation with former opponent and former interim division champion, Colby Covington outside a restaurant in the state.

In his most recent professional victory, Masvidal turned in an eventual third round doctor’s stoppage TKO victory over Nate Diaz in a symbolic BMF championship at UFC 244 back in November 2019 at Madison Square Garden.