Jorge Masvidal Explains What He Wants To Fight On In The UFC

BMF titlist Jorge Masvidal shocked the world a few days back when he dared the UFC to release him from his contract after feeling “disrespected” during negotiations for his latest fight. Masvidal was set to challenge welterweight champion Kamaru Usman later this summer but negotiations for that fight have come to a standstill.

‘Gamebred’ has instead turned his attention to rematching Nate Diaz and he revealed the reason for that is because he made big money for fighting him the first time – double what the UFC is currently offering for a title fight against Usman.

UFC president Dana White has since responded to Masvidal by saying he isn’t going to beg fighters to fight including stars like ‘Gamebred’ and Jon Jones who has also had public disputes about money with the company in recent weeks.

Speaking on Sportscenter during the UFC 250 broadcast ‘Gamebred’ confirmed exactly what he was demanding in negotiations and wanted some answers to why the UFC is refusing to join other sports leagues and pay their athletes properly, he said.

“So I am asking for a bigger revenue share of what we bring in you know. I got a lot of questions and one of them is NBA, NHL, Baseball, they (the players) make I think fifty percent of what the organization brings in. Football I think it is forty-seven percent. Mine is like eighteen percent.” Jorge Masvidal explained. “So I have these questions like why so much. Does putting the cage up cost so much? Is it the setup? But what is it that is so much? And I want these questions answered. So I thought what better place to come then on here and ask for these questions you know.” (Transcribed by BJPenn.com)

Do you think the UFC will be willing to give Jorge Masvidal a higher revenue share in his next fight?