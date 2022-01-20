UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal has his own theories behind why some of the brashest personalities in UFC history, including Chael Sonnen and Colby Covington, always engage in the art of trash talk.

Masvidal will face his former American Top Team teammate, Covington in a grudge match at UFC 272. After they were friends for years and helped each other grow in the sport, they have fallen out and will settle their differences in the octagon.

The Masvidal vs. Covington fight is one of only a few of its kind. There are rarely non-title pay-per-view main events in the UFC, except a Conor McGregor fight.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Masvidal claimed that Covington and Sonnen’s less entertaining in-cage approach is the reasoning behind their overcompensating out of it.

Jorge Masvidal Opines On Colby Covington, Chael Sonnen

“Chael had to be so sh*t-talking because he didn’t have an exciting style for a long time; he was just wrestling guys to death,” Masvidal said. “So he had to do that extra talking and get himself over like that. That influenced guys like Colby — that’s all he does.

“[Covington] has to talk about people’s wives. Like, how f*cking low of a society have we gotten, that’s even acceptable? You’re talking about people’s wives for no reason? Talking about Amanda Nunes’ team? In doing that, he inspires the future generations. So some 12-year-old may be looking at him, thinking, ‘Oh, this is the way to go, to insult a whole nation to get yourself over,’ because you weren’t selling pay-per-views, because you can’t fight, so you have to insult a whole country now.” (h/t MMANews)

Masvidal has never been one to engage in trash talk, but he’s certainly not afraid to respond to it either. He’s gone back and forth with the likes of Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards on social media and even McGregor.

The fight itself could be very competitive, but the pre-fight buildup may surpass the event altogether.

Do you agree with Jorge Masvidal?

