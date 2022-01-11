Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will finally set their beef on March 5.

The welterweight duo are set to headline UFC 272 according to Brett Okamoto of ESPN, who took to social media on Tuesday to break news of the fight.

“Let’s have some fun. Jorge Masvidal (@GamebredFighter) vs. Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) will headline UFC 272 on March 5, per UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell. Five rounds, Las Vegas. Can not WAIT,” Okamoto wrote on Twitter.

Let's have some fun. Jorge Masvidal (@GamebredFighter) vs. Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) will headline UFC 272 on March 5, per UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell. Five rounds, Las Vegas. Can not WAIT. https://t.co/URQfa6FEMm — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 11, 2022

UFC 272 was originally supposed to be headlined by Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3. Unfortunately, ‘Blessed’ withdrew from the bout due to an injury just two days after the fight was announced. It’s hoped that Volkanovski will remain on the card and as of right now, ‘The Korean Zombie’ appears to be the man who’ll step in.

The March 5th card took another blow earlier today when Aljamain Sterling revealed that his eagerly-anticipated rematch with Petr Yan had been pushed to UFC 273 in April.

Despite losing two title fights, fans are sure to be happy to see one of the most bitter rivalries in MMA finally get settled inside the Octagon. Who’s the real king of Miami? I guess we’ll find out at UFC 272 in a couple of months’ time.

Who do you think will win the UFC 272 main event? Colby Covington or Jorge Masvidal?

