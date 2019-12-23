Jorge Masvidal: Everyone Will Feel Sorry For Conor McGregor When I Melt Him

Spread the word!













Jorge Masvidal has ill intentions for Conor McGregor in a potential fight.

Masvidal has been campaigning for big money fights after his amazing 2019 run. There’s arguably no bigger fight in MMA than a matchup with Conor McGregor. A fight between McGregor and Masvidal is very possible for 2020, especially if McGregor wins his comeback fight against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

Speaking on “The Jim Rome Show,” Masvidal discussed a possible fight with McGregor. If the fight were to happen, Masvidal says people would feel bad for the Irishman after he melts him. (H/T MMA Fighting)

“He gets melted,” Masvidal said. “What the world is looking for him is for him to suffer and get chastised for some of the things that he’s done in public. Everybody’s going to feel sorry for him after the fight, I can tell you that much. They’ll forgive him all after the fight I can promise you that. This baptism’s gonna be a little extra for Mr. Conor.”

Whether it’s McGregor, a boxing fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr., or a welterweight title fight with Kamaru Usman, one thing is for sure – “Gamebred” is looking to get paid.

“My journey has been going on 16 years and I want to be handsomely rewarded for it because for a big part of that 16 years there was a lot of instability and money wasn’t coming in, pay checks weren’t coming in,” Masvidal said. “I wouldn’t mind setting up that future for my grandkids. So the fights that you get the biggest zeroes attached to it, that’s the one that we’re going to take.

“Obviously, Conor fight is out there, the Mayweather fight is out there, they’re saying they’re bringing him on over to Zuffa Boxing. The Usman fight is out there. I’m the golden ticket at combat sports, especially at at 170 pounds. You can’t move in that weight class without mentioning me or having to ask permission to the mighty Gamebred. And it’s just the truth. I might come off ignorant and arrogant, but I’ve been working my whole life for this, to get to this position where now I can be involved in the biggest fights possible and I can rewrite the history books. Because whoever has the belt when I’m done with Conor, that’s whose head’s getting chopped off.

“And of course I’d like to fight Conor. Not just because he brings in a lot of cash and eyeballs to the sport, but he’s a two-time champion. He’s one of the few to do it and he did it in outstanding fashion. Both guys that he defeated for the belt, he did it with no pressure, no resistance, nothing. So it would be an honor to fight with him.”

What do you think about Masvidal saying he’d “melt” McGregor?