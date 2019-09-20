Jorge Masvidal Is Done Talking About Potential Conor McGregor Fight

Spread the word!













Jorge Masvidal is approaching the biggest fight of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Masvidal will headline UFC 244 on pay-per-view (PPV) against Nate Diaz at 170 pounds. Earlier today, Masvidal participated in a pre-fight press conference with Diaz and UFC president Dana White. During the presser, Masvidal was asked about a potential fight with Conor McGregor down the line.

“Gamebred” had previously called out McGregor prior to landing his fight with Diaz, but after Dana White said Masvidal was too big for the Irishman, the Miami native seems to have moved on, and is done talking about “Notorious.”

“You can’t ask me that,” Masvidal said. “The man right here [Dana White] said I’m too much man for that dude, so don’t bring that dude up no more in my interviews. He [White] already said it himself, so that fight is not available.

“What I’m gonna wait is for those two sissies [Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman] to clear it out of whose gonna fight, and if God gives me the victory November 2, I want to take everybody’s head that’s attached to a belt. Somebody says they have a belt, well I’m coming for it, and if it’s any one of those two sisses, then they’re going to get it, you know? And I mean sissies in the purest of forms.”

McGregor is rumored for a UFC return before the end of the year. It remains to be seen who his opponent will be, as he chases down a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Do you think Masvidal and McGregor will ever square off inside the Octagon?