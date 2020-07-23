Jorge Masvidal has opened up about his support for Donald Trump in an interview with Dan Le Batard who spoke to the BMF titleholder on his seemingly conservative political views.

Masvidal has reached a new level of stardom after stepping in on late noticed to face Kamaru Usman at UFC 251. Despite losing in his welterweight title bid ‘Street Jesus’ claimed many new fans but also lost a few due to his visibly supporting President Trump, whose name was emblazoned on his face mask during his arrival on ‘Fight Island’.

Masvidal slammed the people labelling him as racist for supporting Trump, he said.

What the hell? What is this country itself coming to? I’m racist? I’m racist? People are gonna dare say I’m racist? You know how many times I’ve been shoved in the ground by cops and had my face on the concrete for doing absolutely nothing? Because I’ve been on this journey since I was 13 years old. And for some reason, because I have a tattoo on my neck and I’m a Latin dude, I’ve been discriminated a lot more than you would possibly think possible. I wasn’t always Jorge ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal, all of a sudden everybody knows me. No, no, no, for many years nobody knew me. When people would say I’m racist because I would pick a certain person, that let’s you know where this is going as a society. They’re using now that to wipe away all the good (Trump) has actually done for my community. The lowest unemployment for Latin and Black people, that gives us dignity. That gives my community dignity. People are working and making more money. The pay gaps that have happened in the middle class are nice, are good. It’s numbers, it’s facts. He’s actually helping out my people. And I’m supposed to not give credit for that?

The Cuban-American fighter doesn’t agree with everything Trump does but believes the President has been doing good work for marginalised communities during his time in office.

“Do I agree with all his policies? Hell no,” Masvidal said. “There’s a million things that need to change, as well. But I see him doing more right in the sense of freedom and for my Latin people than a lot of other motherf*ckers. And for the Black community, also the lowest Black unemployment rates. That’s huge, man. That’s huge. People are forgetting about that. Now, I don’t know everything about politics, and I don’t know everything about Trump. But when I talk to my mom, who came from a Latin American country, Peru, and she migrated over here, she tells me lots of things. And she’s not against Trump. She feels a lot of things he says are good. Some of things, she’s like, ‘I don’t like this, I don’t like that.’ But it’s not like because she likes Trump or I like Trump or something, it’s not like me and my mom stopped talking or nothing. It’s just crazy that society now is telling you if you’re a Biden fan, well then you’re Antifa or you’re something crazy, and if you’re Trump, you hate transgenders, you hate everything. Basically if you’re a Trump fan, you hate everything. And it’s crazy what society is coming out to.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

