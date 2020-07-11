UFC 251: Usman vs Masvidal Live Results

Spread the word!













LowKickMMA will be bringing you UFC 251 results throughout tonight (Sat. 11th June, 2020) from Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

In the main event of the evening, we will see Kamaru Usman attempt to defend his Welterweight title against rising star Jorge Masvidal. After being originally scheduled to face Gilbert Burns, illness forced a switch in opponents that saw Masvidal step in to fight on six days’ notice. In the co-main event, we will see the rematch between featherweight champion Alexander Vokanvoski and Max Holloway. In their first bout, Volkanovski got a unanimous decision victory so in this matchup Holloway is looking to take back his belt from the Australian champion. The third title on the line at UFC 251 is the vacant bantamweight title. This will be contested between Petr Yan and Jose Aldo. Outside of the title fights, there are also many other big names on the card including Rose Namajunas, Paige Vanzant and Volkan Ozedemir.

Check out our UFC 251 results below.

UFC 251 Results

Main Card (ESPN+, pay-per-view 10 p.m. ET)

Welterweight: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal

Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal Featherweight: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway Bantamweight: Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo

Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo Women’s Strawweight: Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas Women’s Flyweight: Amanda Ribas vs. Paige Vanzant

Preliminary Card (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Light Heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka Welterweight: Elizeu Dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov

Elizeu Dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov Featherweight: Makwan Amirkhani vs. Danny Henry

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Danny Henry Lightweight: Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov

Early Preliminary Card (ESPN, 6 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura vs. Maxim Grishin

Marcin Tybura vs. Maxim Grishin Flyweight: Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov Women’s Bantamweight: Karol Rosa vs. Vanessa Melo

Karol Rosa vs. Vanessa Melo Bantamweight: Martin Day vs. Davey Grant