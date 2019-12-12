Jorge Masvidal Digs Up Past Dirt On Colby Covington

Spread the word!













The rivalry between American Top Team (ATT) teammates Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington continues to intensify.

Covington and Masvidal have both found themselves at the top of the pecking order at 170 pounds. Masvidal is, arguably, the Fighter Of The Year for 2019, while Covington challenges for the welterweight title this weekend against Kamaru Usman in the UFC 245 main event.

Recently, Covington went after Masvidal during a UFC 245 pre-fight athletes panel. Covington suggested he’d like his first title defense to be against Masvidal, who he dubbed as “Street Judas.” Now, Masvidal has taken to Twitter to respond, digging up some past dirt on his former friend.

“Remember when I used to let you sleep on the couch? #hitemup you were crying cause those Brazilian girls punked you and I put you on. I fed you, clothed you and you sold out for 7 likes sad that’s all you got for a title fight. 13th disciple is a bitch”

“Remember when your ass got tried on south beach and me and Ike had to save your ass from some real goons fucking you up? When tibau whooped your ass so hard in sparring and you came crying to me asking if it’s ok to be scared like a bitch?”

“This is the dude John Harnett aka fake ass josh hartnett you got it all that swag from? All the scripts of snowflakes, marks, virgins. The dude talking about Amanda, Dustin, woodley. An ATT employee living at home with his elderly parents and don’t help them none”

