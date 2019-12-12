Colby Covington Targeting Jorge Masvidal As Next Opponent

Spread the word!













Colby Covington isn’t just planning on becoming the undisputed welterweight champion this weekend — he’s already looking towards his next fight.

Covington challenges current champion Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title in the main event of UFC 245 on Saturday. Ahead of the event, Covington was part of an athlete panel on Wednesday and asked about a potential next opponent after Usman.

Being the self-proclaimed people’s champion, “Chaos” asked the fans in attendance who they wanted to see him face next:

“As the people’s champion, I’d like to ask the people who they’d like to see me fight next,” Covington said (via theScore). “Should it be journeyman Jorge Masvidal? Should it be GSP? Should it be (Khabib Nurmagomedov) ‘Kabob?’

“Should it be that Irish leprechaun that couldn’t even knock a drunk dude, old dude off a stool in the bar?”

A number of fan said Masvidal which prompted a response from Covington:

“Who should it be? Who? Masvidal? Looks like it’s going to be ‘Street Judas; Journeyman Jorge.'”

Covington and Masvidal, of course, are former roommates and best friends now turned bitter enemies. Whether their beef is real or not, a fight between the pair would certainly be big money.

Do you want to see Covington face Masvidal if he beats Usman this Saturday?