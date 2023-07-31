Former two-time welterweight title challenger, Jorge Masvidal has hit out at long-time rival, former two-weight titleholder, Conor McGregor – after the Dubliner poked fun at Dustin Poirier after his BMF title fight loss at UFC 291 over the weekend, as well as calling out minted symbolic belt holder, Justin Gaethje.

Masvidal, a former two-time welterweight title challenger and inaugural BMF titleholder, retired from professional mixed martial arts back in April of this year in his native Miami, slumping to his fourth consecutive loss in the form of a unanimous decision defeat against Brazilian contender, Gilbert Burns.

As for McGregor, the recently-turned 35-year-old has still yet to return to the Octagon since he fractured his left tibia and fibula back in July 2021 – in his trilogy rubber-match with the aforenoted, Poirier.

And yet to book a planned welterweight return against opposing coach on The Ultimate Fighter 31, Michael Chandler, McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion, appeared to veto the bout with Chandler, in favor of a scrap with UFC 291 headliner, Gaethje.

Despite issuing a call out to the Arizona native, McGregor immediately saw his wishes shot down by Gaethje, who alluded to alleged performance-enhancing drug use from the Crumlin striker – who in turn, predicted a one-punch KO win over the lightweight favorite.

Jorge Masvidal hits out at long-time rival, Conor McGregor

Jumping to the defense of UFC 291 headliners Poirier and Gaethje, outspoken Floridian veteran, Masvidal also accused McGregor of PED use, and claimed he was scared to utter his name.

“@TheNotoriousMMA shut ur mouth you pissing hot midget ur not cleared to fight,” Jorge Masvidal tweeted at Conor McGregor. “Talking about fighters going thru the grind and process. I bet you never say my name you scared.”

@TheNotoriousMMA shut ur mouth you pissing hot midget ur not cleared to fight. Talking about fighters going thru the grind and process. I bet you never say my name you scared🐔 — BMF.eth (@GamebredFighter) July 31, 2023

Prior to his leg injury against Poirier, McGregor suffered his first knockout loss in professional mixed martial arts back in January 2021, dropping a second round KO on ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi, UAE to Masvidal’s training partner.

do you think Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor will ever settle their beef?