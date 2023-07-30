Appearing to blow-off a targeted return to the Octagon against Michael Chandler, former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor has switched his attention to newly-minted symbolic BMF titleholder, Justin Gaethje following his victory at UFC 291 – vowing to knock out the Arizona native if they meet.

Headlining UFC 291 last night in Salt Lake City, Utah, former interim lightweight champion, Gaethje, avenged a 2018 TKO to fellow former interim gold holder and common-foe, Dustin Poirier – stopping the Lafayette native with an earth-shattering second round high-kick knockout.

Turning in his second consecutive victory following an unsuccessful title siege against former titleholder, Charles Oliveira, Gaethje returned earlier this year in a majority decision win over the then-surging Rafael Fiziev, before striking BMF championship spoils overnight at the Delta Center with a high-kick KO triumph against Poirier.

And immediately earned the attention of former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion, McGregor, the Dubliner welcomed a BMF title fight with Gaethje, appearing to write off an expected welterweight return against Chandler.

Conor McGregor predicts quickfire KO win over Justin Gaethje

Furthermore, the 35-year-old striker has now called his shot ahead of a potential fight with Gaethje – claiming he would stop the former interim kingpin with a one-punch knockout.

“I KO him (Justin Gaethje) [with] one shot,” Conor McGregor tweeted. “Guarantee it.”

Scoffing at McGregor’s call out in the immediate aftermath of his win over common-rival, Poirier, Gaethje accused the Dubliner of steroid use during his two-year layoff from the Octagon – shutting down a bout with anyone who has utilized performance-enhancing drugs to boot.

“I’m not going to fight someone on steroids,” Justin Gaethje said of a fight with Conor McGregor during his post-fight press conference at UFC 291. “I’ve never taken steroids in my life, never will – well, maybe when I retire, I might, but I’ve never taken steroids, and I don’t want to fight someone that’s cheating. And I probably shouldn’t even say that I want the fight, but it’s the truth.”

