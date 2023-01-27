Video – UFC star Conor McGregor struck by vehicle while cycling: ‘I could have been dead’

Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor, has released footage after he was struck by a vehicle whilst cycling on a rural country road in Ireland, claiming he “could have been dead” as a result of the accident.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, took to his official Instagram account where he shared two separate videos in relation to the incident, in which he was struck by a vehicle whilst cycling his bike.

Conor McGregor released footage following the accident

“Got a bang of a car just now from behind,” Conor McGregor posted on Instagram. “A sun trap, the driver couldn’t see me. Full spreed (sic) straight thru (sic) me. Thank you God, it wasn’t my time. Thank you wrestling and judo also. Having an awareness on the landing saved my life.” (Praying hands emoji).

CONOR McGREGOR HIT BY A CAR 🚙

WHILE RIDING BIKE IN IRELAND!



Hope Conor is ok 🙏🏻



🎥Via @TheNotoriousMMA IG pic.twitter.com/EkBWvsJWcQ — MMA UNDERGROUND (@theUG) January 27, 2023

In the series of videos posted on his Instagram account, McGregor describes the incident, whilst the driver of the vehicle continually apologizes, to which the Crumlin native accepts. Offering to bring McGregor’s bicycle back to his home, McGregor accepts and also requests he be driven back to his own house.

Expected to make his Octagon return later this year, McGregor, 34, most recently featured in the main event of UFC 264 back in July 2021 against Dustin Poirier, dropping a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss after he fractured his left tibia and fibula.

Earlier this week, reports detailed how Conor McGregor is facing a lawsuit in relation to an alleged assault on his yacht during his birthday celebrations in July of last year. The woman in question, Samantha Murphy, is alleged to have suffered a fractured arm during the alleged incident, with reports claiming McGregor became aggressive toward her, punched and kicked her, before lunging at the Dublin woman and threatening to drown her.