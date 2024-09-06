Jorge Masvidal Doubts Conor McGregor will Ever Fight Again, Offers to KO Michael Chandler

Jorge Masvidal isn’t convinced Conor McGregor will ever fight again and has made it clear he wants to take on Michael Chandler.

In the year 2019, Jorge Masvidal turned into a global superstar – and that’s no exaggeration. He was one of the most talked-about fighters on the planet, largely as a result of his incredible five-second knockout win over Ben Askren.

In addition, he also picked up victories over Darren Till and Nate Diaz in a year that saw him become one of the new faces of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

After his last appearance in the octagon, however, he opted to walk away from mixed martial arts. Now, though, it seems as if he’s back, and he’s hungrier than ever to prove a point.

In a recent interview, he spoke on the subject of his return – as well as Conor McGregor.

Jorge Masvidal looks ahead

“When I get the biggest fights that I can possibly get, knock that motherf*cker dead, they’ll be begging me to fight for the title,” Masvidal said. “A title run is never ever out of the question. Especially for somebody as skilled as me.”

“My take on this I can shoot right, I can knock Chandler’s a** out. Knock him down dead on the mat, grab that microphone, call out [Conor McGregor]. But he don’t never fight me, so why even waste time. He won’t even fight Chandler bro. I don’t think he’s ever going to fight you know… but Chandler just going to sit around waiting and stuff. I mean we can fight, I can knock you out and then you can still wait for Conor.”

At this point in his career, nobody really knows what Jorge Masvidal has left in the tank. With that being said, a lot of people would tune in to find out.