Former undisputed UFC welterweight title challenger, Jorge Masvidal has called for a fight with former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor once again – claiming he would “beat the f*cking piss” out of the Dubliner if their potential fight stays standing.

Masvidal, the current #11 ranked welterweight contender, returns to the Octagon this weekend at UFC 287 on home soil in Miami, Florida – taking on Brazilian challenger, Gilbert Burns in a pivotal matchup at the welterweight limit.

As for McGregor, the Crumlin striker has been sidelined since fracturing his left tibia and fibula against Masvidal’s training partner, Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 back in July 2021.

The 34-year-old former undisputed lightweight and featherweight titleholder has been pegged to return to the Octagon later this year – as well as the welterweight limit for the first time since 2020, in the form of a matchup against Michael Chandler. The duo had served as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 31 earlier this annum.

Conor McGregor blasted by UFC enemy, Jorge Masvidal

Previewing his UFC 287 clash this weekend with TMZ Sports, American Top Team mainstay, Masvidal has claimed the promotion are still chasing a “promoter’s dream” fight between himself and the Dubliner.

“I’ve sold myself 1.3 million pay-per-views, and Conor (McGregor), I mean, the story goes without saying,” Jorge Masvidal said. “Just 1.3 in one night against me and (Kamaru) usman in the first one [fight]. It’s a promoter’s dream. It’s a dream fight for a promoter, but the UFC can’t get him to signed the dotted line.”



“I think in many ways, I’m really, really bad for Conor’s style, brass, and brand because I’m not going to take him down and see what he’s about,” Jorge Masvidal explained. “I’m going to beat the f*cking piss out of him in the standup. I’m going to make him quit in the standup. I’m going to take his shots, laugh at them, and then give them right back and break him.”

Weighing up his fighting future ahead of UFC 287 in quite candid fashion, Miami veteran, Masvidal explained how he would likely have to consider retiring from mixed martial arts if he drops a fourth consecutive loss when pitted against Burns this weekend in the ‘Sunshine State’.