Jorge Masvidal echoes call for Colby Covington rematch: ‘I’ll leave him in hospital for a good amount of time’

Former UFC title challenger Jorge Masvidal wants to run it back with former friend-turned-rival Colby Covington.

In an interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Masvidal expressed his interest in a rematch with Covington before retirement.

“When we get in the cage again, I’m gonna kill his a– legally,” Masvidal said. “Before my career is done, that fight happens again and I leave Colby in a hospital for a good amount of time.”

Jorge Masvidal: I love Dana, but Dana says a lot of things, man.#TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/8PoMW8200z — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) March 27, 2023

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington Have Bad Blood

Once close friends, Masvidal and Covington are now embroiled in one of the biggest rivalries in UFC history. They were long-time teammates at American Top Team until things got personal.

The two 170-pounders were involved in a five-round fight in March 2022 at UFC 272, where Covington took home the win.

It didn’t settle their beef. A couple days later, Masvidal allegedly attacked Covington in Miami Beach. “Gamebred” has been in a legal battle ever since.

Masvidal (35-16) admitted it was an off-night against Covington at UFC 272. He said outside factors played a part in his performance.

“Going into that fight, I wasn’t the best and I think it showed in many ways…He wasn’t able to put me away, hurt me [or] do anything like that,” Masvidal said. “I know with a proper training camp and putting more chips on my side, I’ll end this motherf—er.”

According to UFC president Dana White, Covington, 35, is the front runner for a welterweight title fight against champion Leon Edwards.

With a win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 287, Masvidal is certain that he’ll be the rightful No. 1 contender for Edwards’ title. He believes he’s a better draw and pay-per-view star than Covington.

UFC 287 will be held at the Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida on April 8.