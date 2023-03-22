Jorge Masvidal plots UFC rematch with Colby Covington: ‘I’m going to f*cking murder him in the cage, legally’

Former two-time UFC welterweight title challenger, Jorge Masvidal has plans to secure a future rematch with bitter-rival, former interim champion, Colby Covington. And claimed he hopes to “murder” the Clovis native during a fight under the promotion’s banner.

Masvidal, the current #11 ranked welterweight contender, slumped to his third consecutive loss back in March of last year at UFC 272 against former American Top Team training partner, Covington, dropping a one-sided unanimous decision loss to the outspoken contender.

The defeat came off the back of a pair of championship defeats to former gold holder, Kamaru Usman – the second one courtesy of a brutal second round one-punch KO back in April 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Miami native is slated to return to the Octagon next month, co-headlining UFC 287 against one-time welterweight title chaser, Gilbert Burns – with the duo attempting to fight back to a title affair against undisputed titleholder, Leon Edwards.

However, the aforenoted, Covington has been tipped to challenge Edwards for the undisputed welterweight crown as soon as this summer by UFC president, Dana White.

Jorge Masvidal vows to earn future rematch with arch-rival, Colby Covington

Sharing his thoughts on his judging loss to the Clovis native last year, Masvidal stressed that he could produce a better showing from himself in a rematch with Covington – and claimed that he wanted to “murder” the latter, after an infamous outside-the-cage run-in between the two in the weeks following UFC 272

“I wanted to f*cking kill him (Colby Covington),” Jorge Masvidal said during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience. “But it wasn’t the best version of me [at UFC 272]. It just wasn’t the best version of me and in this sport – that’s what I love about it, what happened, happened, and everything else is bullsh*t. So until we fight again, nobody will get to see that better version of me. But I promise you Joe (Rogan), before I close this chapter in my life – in MMA, I will have completed against this guy (again) and I’m going to f*cking take his soul, bro.”

“I promise you, before my career’s over, I’m going to f*cking murder Colby – in the cage, legally,” Jorge Masvidal continued.

Before his 2020 decision loss to Usman on ‘Fight Island’, Masvidal had embarked on a trio of impressive victories over organizational veterans, Darren Till, Ben Askren, and Nate Diaz – the most recent of which in November 2019.