Former two-time UFC welterweight title challenger, Jorge Masvidal has been issued his next court appearance, as well as a stay-away order from former interim division titleholder, Colby Covington, following the pair’s alleged March altercation outside a Miami Beach steakhouse.

In the week’s following their UFC 273 main event, where Covington scored a unanimous decision win over arch-rival, Masvidal – the Clovis native was allegedly attacked without notice outside of Papi Steak in Miami Beach, Florida by the latter, resulting in a fractured tooth, an abrasion to his wrist and an estimated $15,000 worth of damage to his Rolex watch.

Updated charges were issued against Jorge Masvidal at today’s court hearing

Arrested and booked into the Miami Beach Police Department, Masvidal, who Covington had formally pressed charges against, was released on bail ahead of a court appearance, formally charged with aggravated battery as well as criminal mischief.

As per MMA Junkie, updated charges today at Masvidal’s latest court appearance, named Covington as a victim of the attack, outright – with the welterweight contender revealing he suffered a “brain injury” as a result of the alleged altercation.

Hearing Judge Zachary James set Masvidal’s next court appearance to May 12., where he may also potentially be handed a trial date to boot. In today’s appearance, however, Jorge Masvidal echoed prior not guilty pleas from the alleged altercation.

A stay-away order was also issued to Jorge Masvidal, who must now remain a distance of 25 feet away from former training partner, Covington, as well as a distance of 500 feet from the residence of Covington. Any direct or indirect contact with Covington would also violate the latest orders issued to Masvidal, with the Clovis native saying he was “in fear” of the Florida native following the March alleged altercation.

An updated aggravated battery charge also said Masvidal committed battery against Covington “with a deadly weapon, to wit: HAND(s) or FIST(s) and/or did knowingly and intentionally cause great bodily harm, to wit: BRAIN INJURY…”

The legal team representing Masvidal are also expected to file a motion requesting a medical check-up of Covington, as well as inspection of the Rolex watch that was alleged damaged.

If found guilty, Masvidal may face a period of up to 15 years in prison, and/or a fine in the region of $10,000.

