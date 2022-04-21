Jorge Masvidal has had his arraignment date pushed back.

The UFC welterweight and ‘BMF’ title holder was originally scheduled to appear in court on April 23rd. However, he no-showed his scheduled court appearance on Thursday morning at the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court in Miami, Florida. His attorneys, Brad Cohen and Mauricio Padilla were present, however. The arraignment hearing has been pushed back to next week (April 28th), per the Circuit Court Judge, Zachary L. James.

How Jorge Masvidal Found Himself In This Situation

On March 21st, Miami Police were called to a steakhouse following reports of an assault being committed on Colby “Chaos” Covington. Two days later, Jorge Masvidal was arrested and subsequently released on a $15,000 bond. There are several potentially serious criminal punishments that Masvidal could face, especially with Covington proceeding with pressing charges. These include the possibility of being convicted on aggravated battery (15 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine for second-degree felony aggravated battery). ‘Gamebred’ could potentially face more punitive punishment in addition to this, with a criminal mischief charge still a possibility as well. Furthermore, Masvidal could also face a first-degree felony aggravated battery charge for concealment of his identity (potential prison sentence of up to 30 years).

Shockingly, and very interestingly, Masvidal chose to enter a plea of “not guilty” when he was first brought before Judge James. We will see the next chapter of this potentially damaging legal saga play out on April 28th.

What are your thoughts on Jorge Masvidal’s situation?

