Wrestling icon Jordan Burroughs heckled by obnoxious fan following retirement match, Daniel Cormier reacts

A classless fan marred what could very well have been the final wrestling match of Jordan Burroughs’ career.

Burroughs, who owns the U.S. wrestling record with seven combined Olympic and world championships, was eliminated from the U.S. Olympic trials on Friday after falling 3-0 to Jason Nolf in the freestyle 74kg division at Penn State University.

As Burroughs was leaving the mat for potentially the last time in his illustrious career, a fan in attendance shouted “career is over” prompting Burroughs to turn back. Burroughs can be seen saying something to the idiotic fan before walking away without further incident.

Daniel Cormier Outraged by the disrespect directed at Jordan Burroughs

Accomplished wrestler and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier was infuriated by the clip, referencing another incident featuring an unruly fan at UFC 300 earlier this month.

“What a piece of trash this guy is,” Cormier wrote on X. “To yell go home to a guy who’s represented our country the right way for 13 years/ 7 world or Olympic titles is insane. This is why Arman punched that fan. People behave with no consequence. This dude possibly wrestled last match of his career and this is what you give him? “I love how manning jumped to his guys defense. Sometimes I am so lost in the way people act. It’s mind boggling. JB you’re still the man. Time gets us all. Also Jason Nolf is a dog!”

Veteran UFC referee Marc Goddard also chimed in on social media, displaying his disdain for the distasteful comment.

“Absolutely despicable,” Goddard posted. “For someone as accomplished & revered as JB to hear this POS say that. Same as online anonymity, this is what certain people think they can get away with in a world of no consequence. Would they do the same in less public setting? We all know the answer.”

It remains to be seen if Jordan Burroughs will pursue a career in mixed martial arts with his wrestling career now in the rearview. In a 2021 interview, Burroughs said that he was “not really interested in doing” MMA, but his tune has changed a bit in more recent years.

Alternatively, he could go the route of another Olympic gold medalist, Kurt Angle, and make the move to sports entertainment. Burroughs was showcased in the crowd during WWE’s WrestleMania XL event at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, being introduced by long-time play-by-play man Michael Cole.