Jonathan Haggerty confirms plans for huge MMA move in the future: ‘Hopefully you see me as a champion’

British kickboxing great, Jonathan Haggerty has revealed plans to eventually ditch the ring for the cage in the near future in his combat sports career, with the ONE Championship star confirming his idea to enter mixed martial arts before his career is over.

Haggerty, 28, returns to action this week against Chinese foe, Wei Rui at ONE Championship 171 in Qatar, attempting to return to the winner’s enclosure following a devastating knockout loss in his most recent combat sports outing.

Most recently taking on Thai striking icon, Superlek, English kickboxing ace, Haggerty was stopped in brutal fashion courtesy of a step-in elbow KO loss just 49 seconds into the opening round of their showdown at ONE Championship 168 in Denver, Colorado.

The defeat would come as Jonathan Haggerty’s first in seven straight fights, following back-to-back losses against another legendary striker; Rodtang Jitmuangnon back in 2019, and 2020, respectively.

Jonathan Haggerty reveals plans for eventual transition to MMA

Boasting an impressive 23-5 professional kickboxing record, at just 28 years of age, Haggerty revealed during an interview with Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned ahead of tomorrow’s return to ONE Championship — how he plans to enter mixed martial arts competition later in his career.

I mean, the final goal is MMA, if I’m totally honest, you know, full-time MMA,” Jonathan Haggerty explained. “So we’ll see how these few years play out and then hopefully you’ll see me as the MMA world champion. Well, I was doing a few bits of MMA training, obviously down at my dad’s gym, but I’ve been so occupied now and so busy with defending the belt and it’s just completely gone off my mind now. So once this fight is over, we’ll go back to the drawing board and we’ll start (0:47) training some MMA again and we’ll see what happens.”

