Jon Jones again warned against Tom Aspinall grudge fight next: ‘He could get knocked out’

ByRoss Markey
Jon Jones has once more been warned against a potential fight against Tom Aspinall to unify the UFC heavyweight titles, with Daniel Cormier claiming his arch-rival may suffer his first professional knockout loss in combat sports.

Jones who has remained more than quiet on his immediate plans to make a return to action, is currently touring Asia as part of a reality television shoot.

And sidelined since November of last year, the Rochester native headlined UFC 309, where he successfully retained his half of the heavyweight crown in an one-sided knockout win over the retiring, Stipe Miocic.

But in the time since, the former pound-for-pound number one has taken the stance of mums the word on a potential title unification pairing with Aspinall.

Daniel Cormier warns Jon Jones of fight with Tom Aspinall

And for good reason, according to former two-weight champion and prior foe, Cormier — who claimed Aspinall has the ability to not just beat Jon Jones. But to also knock out the former two-division titleholder.

“He’s (Jon Jones) not scared, make no mistake about it. But I think it’s enough to question,” Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “And you know what I think a big worry might be for him? With (Tom) Aspinall, he could potentially get knocked out. Like, legitimately knocked out and put on his back out cold. I just don’t know that he wants to have that visual of him in the world. He’s knocked out a lot of guys and he’s never had —because I’ve seen myself get beat, and I’m like, ‘God, that’s such a horrible visual every time.’”

“I don’t know that he vacates without fighting him, because I think the visual and the lasting thought would be that ‘He ran from him,’ and I don’t know his ego could handle that he ran from someone,” Cormier added. “The idea that people would think he is afraid means more to him than going out there and fighting him and taking the chance. Especially when there’s a real possibility that he just outclasses Tom Aspinall.”

