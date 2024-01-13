UFC star Jon Jones warned against avoiding Tom Aspinall title fight: ‘It will tarnish his legacy forever’

UFC star, Jon Jones’ legacy will most definitely be called into question according to Hall of Fame inductee, Michael Bisping, if the Endicott native attempts to avoid a title fight with current interim gold holder, Tom Aspinall in the future.

Jones, a former two-time undisputed light heavyweight champion and pound-for-pound number one ranked fighter, has been sidelined from the Octagon since he landed the vacat heavyweight crown back in March of last year with a first round guillotine choke submission win over Ciryl Gane.

As for Aspinall, the Atherton native struck interim spoils back in November at UFC 295 in Madison Square Garden, landing a spectacular first round KO win over surging Russian contender, Sergei Pavlovich.

And in the time since his victory, British champion, Aspinall has been vocal in his pursuit of a title unification with Jones in the future – once the fan-favorite returns from a pectoral tendon tear injury, and a recent procedure to shave down multiple bone spurs in his elbow.

Jon Jones warned about legacy-ruining decision

Remaining non-committal on a continued fighting future beyond a planned title fight against former two-time gold holder, Stipe Miocic, Jones has been warned against avoiding a title unification bout with Aspinall by his compatriot, Bisping, who claims his legacy will be forever stained.

“If he (Jon Jones) doesn’t fight Tom Aspinall, if he beats Stipe (Miocic), that will forever be the narrative,” Michael Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “That will forever be the narrative – that he’s ducking Tom Aspinall, that he’s afraid of Tom Aspinall, that he looks at Tom Aspinall – this gigantic man, a tru heavyweight that moves like a middleweight, that has ridiculous finishing ability, a heavyweight Georges St-Pierre, a mixed martial arts version of Muhammad Ali.”

“How on earth can Jon Jones retire when there’s another active, defending heavyweight champion?” Bisping questioned. “You just can’t do that. That is madness, and it will affect his legacy and tarnish his accomplishments forever.”

