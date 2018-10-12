Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson 2 Early Betting Odds Released

Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson 2 early betting odds have been released after the Las Vegas-based promotion made the fight official this week.

Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson 2

The UFC wanted to end the year on a bang and gave the fans a fight that will no doubt do that. Many fight fans think that their first was one of it not the greatest fights of all-time in the history of the promotion.

Obviously, that is a strong statement and one that both fighters will have to live up to the expectations that are no doubt high coming into their rematch. This fight will serve as the headliner of the UFC 232 pay-per-view event that goes down later this year.

Betting Odds

The early betting odds were put out by Bovada, who has Jones as a near 3-to-1 favorite (-280) to beat Gustafsson, who opened as more than a 2-to-1 underdog (+220).

First Fight

Jones successfully retained his light heavyweight title over Gustafsson back at UFC 165 in 2013 by decision. It was a close war that saw both men have their moments and one of the best fights in the history of the promotion.

The UFC 232 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

Card

The promotion will be announcing more bouts in the coming weeks. The women’s featherweight title fight between Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes is also slated for this show. Here is the updated card:

Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson for the vacant light heavyweight title

UFC Featherweight Champion Cristiane Justino vs. Amanda Nunes

Corey Anderson vs. Ilir Latifi

Ryan Hall vs. B.J. Penn

Arnold Allen vs. Gilbert Melendez

Michael Chiesa vs. Carlos Condit