Jon Jones’ USADA Suspension Reduced Thanks To ‘Snitching’ Clause

Jon Jones’ USADA suspension was reduced due to an interesting clause in their policy and that information has surfaced online. It’s been well documented that the former UFC light heavyweight champion was initially facing a 48-month suspension.

Jon Jones’ USADA Suspension Reduced

However, it was revealed on Wednesday that it was reduced to just 18 months following arbitration.

Jones failed an in-competition drug test for Turinabol at UFC 214 after he beat Daniel Cormier by third-round TKO. This fight took place in the main event in July of 2017 in Anaheim, California. Back in February, it was revealed that the CSAC revoked Jones’ MMA license and fined him $205,000.

‘Snitching’ Clause

It was noted in the statement that three months of that reduction were due to a small reduction in Jones’ degree of fault. The belief from the arbitrator was due to him not deliberately intending to cheat.

The interesting part is the fact that thirty months reduction were due to the “snitching” clause that is in the UFC’s anti-doping program.

So what does this mean? Well, it turns out that Jones has been telling USADA information that could lead to them giving out suspensions to fighters or criminal investigations into individuals. As a result of doing this, it would likely imply Jones’ information is significant for USADA and thus, he received a greater reduction.

In the policy, it specifically states the clause will give a reduction when the information results in USADA discovering or bringing forward a violation. In more simple terms, if Jones tells them that he has heard a rumor that someone is doing something wrong that wouldn’t cut it.

Instead, he needs detailed information about the use or supply of drugs. It’s not all over as Jones is required to continue to provide this information and if he doesn’t then his suspension will be reinstated.