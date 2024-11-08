Jon Jones Eager to Unleash Now-Legal 12-6 Elbows Against Stipe Miocic: ‘It’s a Devastating Strike’

Jon Jones can’t wait to use 12-to-6 elbows in his return to the Octagon.

On November 16, ‘Bones’ will compete for the first time since scoring a quickfire submission victory over Ciryl Gane to claim the undisputed UFC heavyweight title 20 months ago. In the time since, much has changed when it comes to the MMA rule set.

As of the first of the month, 12-to-6 elbows are no longer an outlawed maneuver, much to the chagrin of Daniel Cormier.

Of course, Jones’ only professional loss in his career came as the result of a controversial DQ for using 12-to-6 elbows against opponent Matt Hamill at The Ultimate Fighter 10 finale in 2009.

Now that Jones can freely let his downward elbows fly, he plans on using them to punish Stipe Miocic when the two heavyweights headline UFC 310 in Madison Square Garden.

Jon Jones says he's been training different 12-6 elbow attacks in preparation for #UFC309



"It's a very devastating strike… I'm excited to hopefully be one of the first UFC athletes to legally display it."



“It just makes me wish that disqualification was overturned — that’s the biggest feeling I had when I learned that rule is no more,” Jones told Kevin Iole. “On the other hand, I accept the move more than ever now, and I’ve been training extensively on different 12-6 elbow attacks. “It’s funny because it’s been such a no-no move, so you train yourself not to go there,” Jones continued. “Now that I’m able to use that strike … it’s a very devastating strike because it opens up so many more options, both on the feet and on top. I’m excited to be one of the first UFC athletes to legally display it at Madison Square Garden” (h/t MMA Mania).

Jon Jones’ controversial DQ loss likely to never be overturned despite recent rule change

For what it’s worth, the California State Athletic Commission’s executive director Andy Foster fully supports the idea of overturning Jones’ lone loss.

“I didn’t like the way it was enforced back then, but that was 14 years ago,” Foster told Ariel Helwani. I think there were — look, we’re talking about 14 years later. At the time, I thought there were other ways you could handle that situation rather than flat giving the guy a loss,” Foster said. “The rule is what it was then; it’s different now. It would be hard to go back…I’d be actually supportive of getting rid of [his loss], but it’s not my decision.”

Unfortunately, it’s not likely to happen. Perhaps we’ll see ‘Bones’ take out some of that frustration on the consensus heavyweight GOAT in New York City.