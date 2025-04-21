Andrej Kalašnik Looks To Inch Closer to Title-Shot with Win at Oktagon 70

Andrej Kalašnik is ready to put on a show. On Saturday, April 26th, Oktagon MMA heads to Karlovy Vary for a stacked Oktagon 70 card. One of the featured bouts on the card takes place between Andrej Kalašnik and Máté Kertész. Andrej Kalašnik is riding a 2 fight-win streak, and will look to make it three in a row against the #7 ranked Welterweight, in Máté Kertész.

Andrej Kalašnik

Kalašnik is a massive fan-favorite in the Czech Republic, thanks to his entertaining personality and his fan-friendly fighting style. On his 2-fight win streak, he knocked out the highly-touted Liam Etebar in 30 seconds, and defeated John Palaiologos via unanimous decision.

“Vagabund” now looks to continue his rise up the Welterweight division. A win for Kalašnik would make him the #7 ranked Welterweight. With the division being relatively open as far as the next potential title-challenger goes, Kalašnik could be 2 wins away from a shot at the title in 2026 against Ion Surdu.

Máté Kertész

“The Cold-Blooded” Máté Kertész will look to right the wrongs from his last fight against Leandro Silva, and defend his #7 ranking. The Hungarian Welterweight has wins over many of the top welterweights in the division, like Christian Jungwirth, Nikolas Stolze and Robert Pukac. Both Kalašnik and Kertész have mutual opponents in Nikolas Stolze, who Kertész submitted inside two rounds, and Kalašnik was TKOd inside 4 minutes.

Why should you tune in to Oktagon 70?

This fight is a pivotal matchup between two Oktagon MMA Welterweight veterans, who are looking to claim one of their career’s biggest wins. This fight will have the KV Arena bouncing, with most of the crowd support going to Andrej Kalašnik. One thing is for sure: you do not want to miss this fight. Oktagon 70 will serve as the perfect appetizer to UFC Kansas City, or depending on your time zone, it might serve as your main course, and the UFC will serve as the dessert. Make sure to watch Oktagon 70’s post-show, as the draw for the next round of the Oktagon Tipsport Gamechanger Middleweight tournament will be taking place.