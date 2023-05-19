Joe Rogan has seemingly kicked off an unexpected rivalry between heavyweight combat sports icons Jon Jones and Tyson Fury.

It all started during a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience when the popular podcaster suggested that if the two men were locked in a room, Jon Jones would make quick work of the WBC heavyweight champion. “You want to talk about who’s the baddest man on the planet?” Rogan asked. “If Jon Jones and Tyson Fury are locked into a room, I’m pushing all of my chips on black.”

It didn’t take long for Tyson Fury to snap back at Rogan in a profanity-laced rant where he called the longtime UFC commentator a “little f*cking bald-headed midget.” That then prompted Jon Jones to enter the chat, suggesting that if ‘The Gypsy King’ ever wants to test his skills inside the Octagon, just give Uncle Dana a call.

“If you ever want to put some of those questions you got going on to rest, give Dana a call. I’ll help you out,” Jones tweeted.

Hey Tyson, it seem like Joe may have struck a nerve. I’ll admit there’s no one touching you in that ring right now, but let’s not let that confuse you with what would happen if you stepped foot in my cage. If you ever want to put some of those questions you got going on to rest,… — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 18, 2023

Tyson Fury Invited Jon Jones into the Squared Circle Where He Runs the Show

Unsurprisingly, Tyson Fury chimed in once again, responding to Jon Jones’ response. Fury, like Jones, showed respect for the skills of his target and admitted that he is not a cage fighter, squashing any misguided hopes of seeing the two scrap inside the Octagon. However, if Jon Jones is ever looking to test his skill set in the sweet science, there’s only one man ‘Bones’ needs to call.

“I see Jon Jones has piped up,” Fury said. “Jon, you talk about being in a cage, I’m not a cage fighter, mate. I’m a boxer — the best boxer, actually. So if you want to come into a boxing ring and fight me, be my guest. Let me know. You don’t have to call anybody else, you call me because it’s a boxing fight and I’m the boss in this game.

“You’re a great fighter, Jon, but you’re no boxer, that’s for sure. All the best, good luck.”

‼️ Tyson Fury responds to Jon Jones and challenges him to a fight in the boxing ring…



[🎥 @Tyson_Fury] pic.twitter.com/Pa5chumnH7 — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 19, 2023

Jon Jones found Fury’s response nothing short of humorous after his “no man born from a mother” comment seemingly went out the window upon the suggestion of their meeting inside the Octagon.

“Yesterday, Tyson says, “no man born from a mother can beat me”, today he says “Jon can never beat me in a boxing ring”. Yeah I’m glad we got that clarified. You just switched your beat up faster than Travis Barker, impressive.”