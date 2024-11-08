Jon Jones defends skirting fight with Tom Aspinall after UFC 309: ‘My journey isn’t dictated by hype’

Claiming he would prefer to fight Alex Pereira instead of Tom Aspinall after UFC 309 next weekend, Jon Jones insisted he won’t let the “hype” which surrounding to the Brit dictate what happens in his career after taking on Stipe Miocic.

Jones, the current heavyweight gold holder and former two-time light heavyweight champion, will return to action next weekend in the headliner of UFC 309, headlining the flagship card at Madison Square Garden in a rescheduled title offing against former two-time heavyweight champion, Miocic.

Most recently competing back in March of last year, Rochester native, Jon Jones landed a first round guillotine choke submission over former interim champion, Ciryl Gane — securing the vacant heavyweight crown with his stoppage of the French contender.

And earlier this week, Jon Jones was subject to criticizm from pundits and fans alike on social media, appearing to play up a pairing with former two-weight best, Pereira next — rather than unify the titles at heavyweight against Aspinall.

Image via: Getty

“More than likely not,” Jones told Kevin Iole when asked if he would fight Aspinall after UFC 309. “I feel like Tom Aspinall is, I don’t want to say nobody, but he just hasn’t proven anything. He hasn’t done anything. I understand he won his belt against Sergei, and Sergei just got slaughtered by someone else, so it’s like, I’m not here to gamble someone else making a name off of me.”

“If there were to be a fight of a guy that’s still on our UFC roster that would be not only financially worth it, but legacy worth it, it would be Alex Pereira,” Jones said. “We’re both 37 years old. Right now, I weigh about 235. I’m an incredibly light heavyweight. I think Pereira walks around at 240. I think that fight would go much farther on my legacy than a young man who’s cool today, and may be gone tomorrow.

Jon Jones plays down pairing with “hype” machine Tom Aspinall

Furthermore, on social media this evening, Jones appeared to refer to Atherton native, Aspinall as just “hype” once more — as he detailed his plans for the sunset of his combat sports career.

As at this point in my career, every decision is rooted in purpose,” Jon Jones posted on his official X account. “My journey isn’t dictated by hype or outside opinions—it’s about crafting a legacy that speaks for itself, one step at a time. I’m here to do what’s right for my career and my legacy, with a vision that’s clear and unshakable. Focused, driven, and in complete control of myself. The story continues, and it’s unfolding exactly as I’ve envisioned.