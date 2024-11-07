Islam Makhachev’s coach doubts Ilia Topuria’s submission claim: ‘Come to Dagestan’

Following claims from unbeaten featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria that he would become the first fighter to submit undisputed lightweight kingpin, Islam Makhachev, the Russian’s coach has challenged the former to first come to Dagestan and prove his grappling prowess.

Topuria, the current undisputed featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, most recently defended his crown for the first time just last month, landing a brutal third round win over former champion and symbolic BMF champion, Max Holloway with a devastating knockout in Abu Dhabi.

As for Makhachev, the pound-for-pound number one ranked fighter on the promotion’s books, has been sidelined since June, most recently defending the 155lbs crown for the third time since his ascension with a spectacular fifth round D’Arce choke submission win over Dustin Poirier.

And linked with a return as soon as January, Makhachev has been heavily linked with a UFC 311 headliner in California against surging contender, Arman Tsarukyan in an undisputed title rematch clash.

However, off the back of his win over Holloway, Georgian-Spaniard, Ilia Topuria welcomed the chance to compete for a second crown in the form of a grudge match with Makhachev.

Javier Mendez challenges Ilia Topuria over submission claim of Islam Makhachev

And off the back of claims he would be the first to submit Makhachev, Ilia Topuria has been urged to first travel to Dagestan and take on fighters over there by the lightweight champion’s coach, Javier Mendez.

Image via: Getty

“To be the first one to submit Islam is a big thing to throw out there,” Mendez told Red Corner MMA. “Let’s see if the fight happens first… His coach said that he submits everybody and beats everybody at everything. Maybe [Topuria] is that confident because of what he does over there. But what’s the quality of opponents he’s doing it to? I don’t know that.”

“You come to Dagestan, and [if] you’re submitting everybody there, then we can talk,” Mendez explained. “But if you’re doing it at home, you’re not doing it with the beasts that are in Abdulmanap’s gym… The only person I’ve seen do anything to Islam is Khabib [Nurmagomedov].”