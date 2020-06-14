Jon Jones To Go Back To College After UFC Pay Dispute

Spread the word!













UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones plans to go back to college after a public falling out with Dana White over his pay. Jones was in negotiations for a fight with heavyweight knockout artist Francis Ngannou but those talks quickly soured. The UFC boss claimed the 205lb champion asked for “obscene” money to take on Ngannou. Jones though denies those claims. White doubled down on his claims though saying Jones wanted the same money Deontay Wilder makes for the fight – about $30 million.

Since then Jones has announced he is relinquishing his light-heavyweight title and won’t be fighting for the foreseeable future. He suggested top contenders Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz battle it out for vacant belt.

Jones has been joined by Jorge Masvidal who is also in dispute with the UFC over financial issues. ‘Gamebred’ had been in talks for a fight with welterweight champion Kamaru Usman but the UFC refused to meet his pay demands. White though is unfazed by two of his biggest stars threatening to sit out and says if someone doesn’t want to fight, he won’t make them. Jones took to social media and responded to White claiming he wants to fight but doesn’t have the option to go elsewhere.

Jones has since spoken of his plans post UFC which include going back to college to finish up his associate degree which he is just a few credits short of obtaining

“Just got off the phone with Dr. Paxton of Iowa Central Community College, I think I my be going back to College!!”

“I am, more than like I’ll go to UNM or take some classes online.”

“Honestly, I just want to finish up my Associates Degree. Last I knew, I was a few credits short.”

Just got off the phone with Dr. Paxton of Iowa Central community college, I think I may be going back to college!! — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 13, 2020

I am, more than likely I’ll go to UNM or take some classes online https://t.co/SC7CEepFHK — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 13, 2020

Honestly I just want to finish up my associates degree. Last I knew I was a few credit short. https://t.co/247b6oP79P — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 13, 2020

Do you think Jon Jones will seriously leave the UFC to go back to college?