Dana White Confident He’ll Resolve Jon Jones Beef

UFC president Dana White is positive he will be able to mend his fractured relationship with light-heavyweight superstar Jon Jones. The pair have been in a bitter, public feud after failed negotiations for a heavyweight super-fight with Francis Ngannou.

White publicly stated Jones demanded obscene money for the fight and doubled down on his claim after Jones called him a liar and said the pair never even discussed a figure for the fight. This past weekend Jones announced he was relinquishing his 205lb belt and wouldn’t be fighting until he was paid correctly.

Speaking to Eddie Hearn and Tony Bellew on the Talk the Talk podcast White opened up about his current beef with Jon Jones and stated his belief it will be resolved in the near future, he said.

“You’re not always going to agree on everything. Jon Jones and I do not agree on something right now. We’re having a disagreement, but Jon Jones is a partner in this business. Conor McGregor is a partner in this business. The list goes on and on. When you get to that level, when you become a star or a world champion like these guys are, they’re a partner.

“We don’t agree right now on things, and we’re going to fight and we say things, the thing that’s going on in public, and eventually you get to a point where you get tired of fighting and you figure it out. It’s like any other relationship.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

Over the past few days, both men have been fairly quiet about the situation with more pressing matters on hand. Jones has been on the front-line during protests sparked by the murder of unarmed black man George Floyd. The MMA superstar was caught on camera confiscating spray paint from vandals and helping repair the damage caused to businesses in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

