Jon Jones teases ‘Huge’ announcement on future tomorrow: ‘The champ is here’

Current heavyweight champion, Jon Jones has teased an update on his immediate future tomorrow — revealing he will provide news tomorrow in a cryptic post online.

Jones, a former two-time undisputed light heavyweight champion and a current heavyweight titleholder, has been continually linked with a title unification bout with Tom Aspinall since his November return.

Successfully retaining his portion of the heavyweight crown in the main event of UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden, Jones made light work of Stipe Miocic, finishing the former gold holder with an eventual third round spinning back-kick to the body.

And in the immediate aftermath of his victory, Rochester native, Jones was linked heavily with an imminent title unification pairing with Aspinall.

Urged by UFC CEO, Dana White to come to the table to negotiate by the summer, Jones was also warned he may be stripped of his title if a bout is not trashed out by then.

“One hundred percent,” Dana White said of potentially stripping Jon Jones of the heavyweight title. “Listen, if we don’t get the fight done, we move on and we make another fight. But not last night, but the night before. I mean, I was up in my room with my people till like six in the morning. We’re working on lots of stuff right now. There’s lots of really good sh*t going on right now.”

Jon Jones claims “huge” announcement landing tomorrow

However, on social media tonight, Jones sent fans into raptures claiming he had a “huge” announcement planned for release tomorrow — with onlookers hopefully it comes in the form of an update on his fighting future.

“In 24 hours I’ll be making a huge announcement! #Andstill” Jon Jones posted on his official X account tonight.