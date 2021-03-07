Former Light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones had his eyes locked to the screen at UFC 259’s main event took place and the middleweight champion, and digital rival, Israel Adesanya attempted to claim a second belt against the newly minted champion Jan Blachowicz.

Shortly after Blachowicz took his victory Jones immediately went to social media to share his thoughts.

If you ever wrote me talking shit about Izzy beating me, slap yourself — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 7, 2021

“If you ever wrote me talking shit about Izzy beating me, slap yourself”

Jones’s tweet wasn’t the only jab aimed at the middleweight champion, Jones also reacted on Instagram with similar sentiment.

“I’m imagining that “super fight” is off the table, no more distractions. #ufc259“

Ahead of Adesanya’s first MMA fight in the light-heavyweight division, the MMA superstar was rumored to be setting up a super fight with the former champion Jones if he were able to get through Blachowicz.

Blachowicz claimed his title against Dominick Reyes at UFC 253 when he won in the second round via knockout. The title became vacant after Jones decided to make his highly anticipated move to heavyweight.

The former champion was complementary of Blachowicz and his performance reacting during and after the fight.

Great job Jan there’s two minutes left in the fight but Izzy is on bottom, great win. Definitely not expecting any surprises — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 7, 2021

Dare to be great, good job kid 👍🏾 — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 7, 2021

Despite his loss, Adesanya was in high spirits and also was complementary of Blachowicz. The middleweight champion went as far as saying that if he had to lose to somebody he was glad it was Blachowicz.

Hours after the main event, the online trolling from Jones hasn’t yet stopped as he continues to take shots at Adesanya and his fans.

The greatest striking MMA has ever seen? This shit needs to stop already.. people so quick to jump on a hype train. — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 7, 2021

Excuse me for enjoying this a little too much, these cartoon fans been talking crazy. https://t.co/xekm04o54t — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 7, 2021

Jones looks set to make his Heavyweight debut and return to the octagon in the near future as UFC President Dana White has shared he will take on the winner in the UFC 260 main event title fight between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou.

Do you think we ever get the Jones – Adesanya super fight?