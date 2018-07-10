Jon Jones Speculates On Fighting Future After UFC 226

Jon Jones has broken his silence regarding his Octagon future.

“Bones” hasn’t fought since his third round knockout win over Daniel Cormier last year – which has since been changed to a No Contest – that earned him back the 205-pound title he never lost. Jones’ failed an in-competition drug test for the fight and has been waiting for official word on his punishment.

His license remains revoked by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) until the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has handed down their decision.

While fans remain in the dark as to what exactly is going on with Jones’ situation, it looks like the former 205-pound champ doesn’t know much himself. He took to Twitter yesterday (Mon. July 9, 2018) and revealed he has no clue when he’ll be back, but believes his best days inside the cage are ahead of him:

The update is that I’m alive and well, been enjoying my family this summer and also doing a lot of personal growth work. No clue when I’ll be back in the octagon exactly. But I do believe wholeheartedly that my best days in the UFC are still ahead https://t.co/P8VQGC8R8T — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 10, 2018

Jones has had to sit on the sidelines and watch his longtime rival, Daniel Cormier, bask in the glory of his recent history making UFC accomplishment. Cormier defeated Stipe Miocic this past weekend (Sat. July 7, 2018) in the main event of UFC 226 to win the heavyweight title.

Now Cormier is a two division champion and is gearing up for a mega money-fight with former UFC heavyweight champion and current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Before Jones’ woes with USADA hit headlines, he called out “The Beast” himself in hopes of landing the massive payday.

Instead Cormier will take the fight that Jones campaigned for before being suspended. Only time will tell if Jones will be able to bounce back and mimic the accomplishments of his 39-year-old counterpart.