An undisputed heavyweight championship fight between division kingpin, Jon Jones, and the current number three ranked division contender and former two-time champion, Stipe Miocic, is officially slated to headline UFC 295 on November 11. from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Jones, a former undisputed light heavyweight champion and current undisputed heavyweight champion, made a triumphant Octagon return at UFC 285 back in March, snapping a three-year-plus Octagon hiatus.

Landing vacant heavyweight gold, Jones managed to submit former interim division champion, Ciryl Gane with a dominant first round guillotine choke win over the Frenchman.

Sidelined since March 2021 after headlining UFC 260, Ohio veteran, Miocic suffered a thunderous second round KO loss to promotional alum, Francis Ngannou in the pair’s championship rematch. UFC president, Dana White confirmed the title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic for UFC 295 in November.

“What’s up everybody, UFC president Dana White here,” Dana White said in a video posted on the UFC Twitter account. “It’s International Fight Week here in Las Vegas, so it’s the perfect time to announce another badass fight. For the heavyweight championship of the world, Jon Jones – the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, will defend his title against the greatest heavyweight of all-time, former champ, Stipe Miocic.”

“They headline UFC 295 on Saturday, November 11. at ‘The Mecca’; Madison Square Garden in New York City,” White continued. “This is the fight Jon Jones wanted. This is the fight Stipe wanted, it is a legacy fight for both of these guys. It’s official, it’s done. Make your plans now, and I will see you at the fights.”

