Amir Khan on the High Life in LA: Hookah Bars, Nightclubs, Million-Dollar Distractions with Jason Statham and The Rock

Amir Khan has spoken about the high life he was living in Los Angeles as he enters a new phase in his life.

As we know, Amir Khan has achieved a lot of great things in the world of professional boxing. In equal measure, he’s also had a lot of setbacks, too. He’s fought some of the very best in the world and while he hasn’t always come out on top, he knows how to give a good account of himself – and he always strives to test himself in any way possible.

Over the years, that led to Amir Khan become a fairly notable name in the sport. He was able to secure big time fights regardless of some of the losses that he suffered and along the way, he made a lot of connections.

In a recent interview with CoinCasino.com, Amir Khan opened up about some of the opportunities that he was able to get.

Amir Khan’s high life

“I’m in training camp in LA, and I’ve got Hollywood people coming to the gym—Jason Statham, Mickey Rourke, The Rock—all these big names coming to watch me train. Now they’re coming to watch Amir Khan.

“Manny Pacquiao’s there too. Manny says to Jason, “I was watching your movie last night” and he said, “I’ve come to see Amir train today.” So in a way, they saw me as the main man. We had that connection—both being Brits.

“I ended up buying a lounge there just because I was bored. I needed something to do, so I bought a lounge—it cost me about a million at the time, but I made my money back.

Shaq’s been there, 50 Cent’s been there, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne—it’s Hollywood. To be the boss there, it felt good.

“ I bought Hollywood Hookah and then the club next door wanted me to go into business with them too. But then I thought, “Nah, this is getting a bit too much.” I needed to focus more on boxing.

“I probably took my foot off the gas a bit, getting into all these businesses and deals. That’s when my missus stepped in—she used to come to training camp with me, made sure I was focused.”