Jon Jones Roasts ‘Pu**y’ Israel Adesanya & ‘Habitual Liar’ Colby Covington

Over the past several months, an interesting rivalry has been brewing between UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and middleweight champ Israel Adesanya.

Both men have been taking shots at one another through the media, hyping what would be a massive eventual superfight down the road. Speaking at the UFC 247 pre-fight press conference yesterday (Fri. December 13, 2019) – as Jones prepares to defend his title against Dominick Reyes in Texas – Jones was asked about Adesanya. Jones called “Stylebender” a “pu**y,” and noted the back-and-forth has been fun. (H/T MMA Fighting)

“Izzy’s a p*ssy and there’s really no way around it,” Jones said. “As far as him being in my head with the internet stuff, it’s just fun. It’s a lot of fun. The fans enjoy it when we chirp back and forth and I like to keep the people excited so that’s all that’s about.

“He is not in my head. He’s not in my head at all actually. I’m liking the energy he brings to the sport. I’m liking being a part of it. Like I said, if he wanted to fight me, he totally would.”

Jones doubled down on a potential fight with Adesanya, suggesting any holdup isn’t on his side of things. If Adesanya truly wants to fight him, he can.

“It’s unfortunate me and him have to take things this way,” Jones said. “At the end of the day, if Israel wanted to fight me, that would be a gigantic fight for this sport. A lot of people talk about ‘well why are you forcing Israel to go to light heavyweight, you never went to heavyweight.’

“There’s a gigantic jump between me and the heavyweights. Me and Izzy, we’re only 15, 20 pounds apart. So if Izzy really wanted to fight me, he would do it.”

Jones then addressed a question about former college roommate Colby Covington, who faces Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 245 tonight for the welterweight title. The light heavyweight champion called Covington a “habitual liar” and a very bad person.

“Colby’s a habitual liar at the end of the day. He really is,” Jones said. “He told the fans that we lived together for two years. We lived together for one semester. I’ve made a lot of mistakes and a lot of people don’t consider me to be a good person, but coming from me, Colby’s a really bad person. He really is. He really, really is.”

He then pointed to Covington’s spoiled relationships with Tyron Woodley and Jorge Masvidal as evidence of “Chaos'” true colors.

“There’s no coincidence that Tyron Woodley got to know him and hates him. [Jorge] Masvidal got to know him and hates him,” Jones said. “I got to live with him and really don’t like him. If any of you guys got to know him, he really is a rotten person. I think MMA community is going to start to see it over the years.”

What do you make of Jones’ comments on Adesanya and Covington?