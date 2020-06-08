Jon Jones Rips UFC For Not Paying Him Enough In The Past: ‘They Collected Millions’

Spread the word!













Jones Advises Young Fighters To Get Paid Now

Jon Jones continues to not back down on the issue of fighter pay.

“Bones” recently claimed he would be vacating his light heavyweight title and taking time away from the sport following failed negotiations with the UFC over an improved contract to move up to heavyweight.

He’s not the only fighter who feels he is not being paid his worth either as Jones took to social media on Monday to express his frustration at how the UFC was underpaying him for years and continue to do so with a number of fighters even today.

“When I was in my prime, the Ufc‘s way of not paying me was telling me I wasn’t a star. Had me grateful for a new car meanwhile making tens of millions without my knowing.

“Impressed a young kid with a Bentley to fight Lyoto Machida while they collected millions

“I’m not even asking for backpay for ripping me off throughout my entire 20s. Just wanted to be treated fair moving forward

“Advice while you Young fighters, if you’re hot right now. Get paid. As much as the Ufc is building your brand, you are building their’s. If you think your biggest paydays will come after being with the company for a while. You are wrong.

“I fought mega fight after mega fight throughout my early 20s for under 2million a fight. Who knows what I’m actually owed, makes me feel like a fool even thinking about it”

Jones went on to answer some fan responses.

On being owed whatever his contract stated: “Like I said I’m not even fighting for what happened in the past. I just would like to know they would be willing to at least play ball moving forward. The way the beginning of our heavyweight negotiations was going sent nothing but red flags.

On what he believes he deserves: “Just to be treated fair man. For all of us fighters to finally start getting a higher percentage. No one’s asking to break the bank, just show your athletes you don’t think we are all idiots.

On how many PPVs he has sold: “Since joining the Ufc? Millions! I may not be a megastar but I’ve been bringing in new fans for over a decade.”

On why he signed a new deal: “The UFC has never made me fulfill more than five fights on a contract. I signed my current deal three fights ago. That isn’t a new deal

On why he’s not a mega star: “I know I’ve had some negative press over the years but this can’t be the only thing that Ufc is using to justify under paying me for so long”

On just staying inactive and continuing mountain biking: “Oh trust me I’m enjoying the vacation, I’ve been suspended quite a few times. This is nothing new for me. It just sucks Dana is being so stubborn and greedy. It’s ultimately hurting the fans”

Jones ended things with a final message.

“If me sitting from fighting somehow helps some fighters in the future get taken care of better, well I did my job. You’re welcome”

What do you make of Jones’ latest tweets?