Jon Jones Rips Daniel Cormier Over Recent USADA Comments

Jon Jones rips Daniel Cormier in his most recent rant that was shared on his official Instagram account over some comments DC made.
Their first fight went down back on January 3, 2015, at UFC 182 where Jones picked up the decision win.
The two fighters have competed against each other a total of two times. The second fight went down when the UFC light heavyweight champion lost to Jones by third-round TKO in the main event of UFC 214. This fight went down in July 2017 in Anaheim, California on PPV (pay-per-view). It was revealed after the fight that Jones tested positive for Turinabol.
As a result of that failed drug test, Jones was stripped of the UFC light heavyweight title and removed from the official UFC rankings. The promotion then reinstated Cormier as the champion. However, Jones is back after he was cleared of his suspension once late October rolls around, he is allowed to fight again.
Earlier this week, the UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion noted in a photo on his Twitter account of his cell phone’s locked screen showing a missed call from USADA and voiced his annoyance with them. This has led to Jones firing back at DC by posting this lengthy rant:
You mad, Bro? USADA keeps calling but you’re not going to pick up the phone because the second you hear them say I’m innocent is the instant the illusion you’ve created shatters. Then it’s all real AGAIN and that’s not a step you’re willing to take. Instead you wrap yourself in your fake belt and keep telling yourself the shin that slammed into your face and the performance that buried you once again was enhanced. The fact you can’t beat me kills you and it stops you from picking up that phone. If you answer it then the nightmare becomes reality.
Then again, maybe you do pick up, accept the truth that you were defeated by a superior fighter and that gives you peace. Or it goes another way and you get motivated to try a third time and that will save me the hassle of having to dig you up before I bury you. So now that the illusion you’ve built is crumbling and the “violation was not intended nor could it have enhanced the athlete’s performance” you still have to tell yourself something yeah? And while there was “absolutely no intention to use prohibited substances,” it was my intention to kick your *** once again. Mission accomplished. Pick up the phone #letstalkaboutit
