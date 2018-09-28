Jon Jones Rips Daniel Cormier Over Recent USADA Comments

Jon Jones rips Daniel Cormier in his most recent rant that was shared on his official Instagram account over some comments DC made.

History

Their first fight went down back on January 3, 2015, at UFC 182 where Jones picked up the decision win.

The two fighters have competed against each other a total of two times. The second fight went down when the UFC light heavyweight champion lost to Jones by third-round TKO in the main event of UFC 214. This fight went down in July 2017 in Anaheim, California on PPV (pay-per-view). It was revealed after the fight that Jones tested positive for Turinabol.

As a result of that failed drug test, Jones was stripped of the UFC light heavyweight title and removed from the official UFC rankings. The promotion then reinstated Cormier as the champion. However, Jones is back after he was cleared of his suspension once late October rolls around, he is allowed to fight again.

Jon Jones Rips Daniel Cormier

Earlier this week, the UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion noted in a photo on his Twitter account of his cell phone’s locked screen showing a missed call from USADA and voiced his annoyance with them. This has led to Jones firing back at DC by posting this lengthy rant: