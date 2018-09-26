Daniel Cormier Is Sick Of USADA’s 6 AM Visits

Reigning two-division champion Daniel Cormier is sick of USADA’s 6 AM surprise visits.

Earlier this month when Jon Jones was handed a 15-month retroactive suspension suddenly the light heavyweight division got interesting again. Now Jones who is widely considered the greatest fighter of all time is eligible to return to the Octagon as soon as October. The MMA universe is ripe with ‘what-ifs.’

“DC’s” Plea

A third fight with bitter rival “DC” could be an epic way for both Jones to return to the UFC and for Cormier to walk away from the sport (retire). Not so fast proclaimed Cormier on a recent episode of UFC Tonight. The double champ is none too happy with USADA right now.

”Here’s the deal: when it comes to USADA, they can’t come to my house anymore at 6 AM,” Cormier said. “What’s the point? They’ve come to my house 15 times. When it comes to USADA they can’t come to my house anymore. You don’t need to. You don’t need to come, I’m not going to fail any tests. I’m not going to make any mistakes. “I’m not going to have to sit up there and say ‘I’m serious this time, guys, I promise I really wasn’t trying to cheat. 70 times. 70 times since I started wrestling internationally, and I have never made a mistake. It’s not that hard. So even having to sit here and do this again shows that this guy’s ridiculous.”

“DC’ even took his gripe to social media. USADA kind of shut him down.

Maybe Cormier has a valid beef. After all, Jones is a repeat offender that has only been tested one time this year. Despite the fact that he revealed he never left the testing pool during his provisional suspension.

I have a sneaking suspicion that USADA will still be making those early-morning visits to “DC.”