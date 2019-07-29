Jan Blachowicz Believes He’s Next In Line For Jon Jones

Spread the word!













Jan Blachowicz believes he’s the next man in line to challenge Jon Jones for the UFC light heavyweight championship.

The Polish star comes off a vicious second-round knockout win over ex-middleweight champion Luke Rockhold at UFC 239. Taking to Twitter recently, Blachowicz voiced his opinion on being “Bones'” next challenger:

“I’m not a Twitter keyboard warrior, don’t have 1mln Insta fans, I don’t drive a sports car with a gold chain around my neck…but I AM one of the TOP guys in my div. and thru my honest & hard work I’VE EARNED a TS. I guarantee you a show worthy of # UFC # JonnyBones – Here and NOW!”

Blachowicz was previously on a four-fight win streak before being stopped by Thiago Santos in February via TKO. After getting back in the win column by spoiling Rockhold’s light heavyweight debut, Blachowicz feels he has done enough to earn a title opportunity.

He wants to try his hand against Jones, whose only career mixed martial arts (MMA) defeat comes via controversial disqualification. Jones has established himself as the most dominant fighter of all time. It will take a very special individual and performance to best Jones inside the Octagon.

What do you think about Blachowicz saying he’s next in line for Jon Jones?