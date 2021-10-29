Former UFC champion Jon Jones has been surpassed by middleweight champion Israel Adesanya on the UFC’s latest pound-for-pound list, and he isn’t very happy about it.

Jones is currently in the headlines for all the wrong reasons after being arrested on charges of battery domestic violence while with his family in Las Vegas, NV. He is accused of beating his longtime fiancee, Jessie Moses in a hotel room at the Caesar’s Palace Resort and Casino.

Jones has been inactive since vacating the light heavyweight title early last year, just weeks after his win over Dominick Reyes. He is still working towards a return at heavyweight next year.

But Jones isn’t thrilled about his perception in the sport after being knocked down to No. 4 on the UFC’s latest rankings, behind his adversary Adesanya. Jones and Adesanya don’t like each other, which is evident by their back-and-forths on social media.

Jones had plenty to say about the new list.

“It’s funny seeing people have the satisfaction of being ranked over me when I’m not even competing,” Jones tweeted. Just take me off that silly list.

“When you get dudes whose a** I’ve already kicked, talking about Jon‘s first loss is coming soon. I’m over here laughing my a** off”

Jones was also kicked out of the infamous Jackson-Wink MMA gym in Albuquerque, NM recently, by his coach Mike Winkeljohn. The ban is indefinite and he won’t be allowed to return to the team until he betters himself outside of the cage.

Jones has also been at odds with UFC president Dana White over an ongoing contract dispute but is still targeting a return to the octagon in 2022.

