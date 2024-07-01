UFC champ Jon Jones walks back retirement talk, believes there are a lot of ‘Crazy’ options right now

Maybe Jon Jones isn’t retiring after all.

Over the last several months, the reigning undisputed UFC heavyweight world champion has dropped hints that he could retire once his anticipated clash with two-time titleholder Stipe Miocic is in the books. However, ‘Bones’ seemingly left the door open after responding to a fan who asked the consensus GOAT if his next fight would be his last.

“Honestly, it’s hard to say right now, I’m gonna base a lot of that on my next performance,” Jones wrote on X. “The options are looking crazy right now.”

In all likelihood, the truly “crazy” option for Jon Jones is a fight with reigning light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. Returning to the Octagon at UFC 303, ‘Poatan’ delivered another highlight-reel finish in the evening’s main event, knocking out Jiri Prochazka in the opening moments of the second round with a perfectly timed head kick.

Speaking on the epic finish during the UFC 303 post-fight press conference, CEO Dana White seemed much more open to the idea of letting Pereira move up to heavyweight in pursuit of something no fighter has ever done before — winning a UFC championship in three different divisions.

“I know that’s what people want to see,” White said when asked about letting Pereira move up a weight class for the second time in his career.

Jones previously suggested on social media that a fight between himself and Pereira would be “the biggest fight in MMA history.” After Saturday’s happening in Las Vegas, he might be right.

If Jon Jones sticks around to fight alex pereira, where does that leave tom Aspinall?

Jones has been out of action since tearing his pectoral muscle in October. Weeks later, the promotion crowned an interim heavyweight champion when Tom Aspinall KO’d Sergei Pavlovich 69 seconds into their UFC 295 co-main event at MSG.

Traditionally, the undisputed champ would unify his belt with that of the interim titleholder upon return. However, this is not one of those situations.

Instead, Jones will put his undisputed title on the line against Miocic, as originally intended, prompting Aspinall to become the first fighter in more than a decade to defend an interim belt. He’ll do so at UFC 304 on July 27 when he meets the only man to hold a victory over him inside the Octagon, Curtis Blaydes.

If Jones and Aspinall succeed in settling their business with Miocic and Blaydes, it should lead to a unification clash between the two top stars. Unfortunately, it feels like that’s the last thing on Jones’ mind, especially after Pereira’s insane performance against Prochazka.

If Jon Jones ultimately pursues a superfight with ‘Poatan’ after Miocic, the question we’re left with is, where does that leave Tom Aspinall?