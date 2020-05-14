Jon Jones Open To Francis Ngannou Fight: ‘Send The Deal’

Spread the word!













UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is angling for a fight with Francis Ngannou.

Jones has been teasing a move up for years and most recently spoke of his desire to have a 220-pound catchweight bout before moving up to heavyweight.

The topic came up again on Wednesday night as Jones was watching old foe Ovince Saint Preux make his heavyweight debut against Ben Rothwell. While Jones was observing how OSP was faring a division up, Ngannou indirectly laid out a challenge for the 205-pound king.

“How real it seemed to you my friend?!”

How real it seemed to you my friend?!#UFCJAX https://t.co/SUzdnXwSBk — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) May 14, 2020

Jones would reply soon after.

“Seemed so real Francis, all that power means nothing when your hay makers are too slow. I’m not most my friend”

Seemed so real Francis, all that power means nothing when your hay makers are too slow. I’m not most my friend https://t.co/co6uSqzRSm — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 14, 2020

When a fan replied stating that Jones would never take a fight with Ngannou, he responded once again adding that he has faith in himself.

“No the truth is you would never agree to fight him. I feel like my talents are blessed by God, I have no reason to doubt my chin or abilities.”

No the truth is you would never agree to fight him. I feel like my talents are blessed by God, I have no reason to doubt my chin or abilities. https://t.co/T6sG9nsj29 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 14, 2020

As for how he’d beat “The Predator”?

“By just being myself”

By just being myself https://t.co/kIksHn1AIA — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 14, 2020

Jones vs. Ngannou Super Fight?

Jones then talked up the possibility of a fight with Ngannou again on Thursday stating that he would love the challenge as he would get paid handsomely for it and called for the UFC to send the deal.

“Who would you guys consider the quicker and more technical striker Thiago Santos or Francis? If you guys think I wouldn’t take this fight you’re insane. I have absolutely nothing else to prove as a light heavyweight. I’d love that big money fight right around now. Send the deal”

Who would you guys consider the quicker and more technical striker Thiago Santos or Francis? If you guys think I wouldn’t take this fight you’re insane. I have absolutely nothing else to prove as a light heavyweight. I’d love that big money fight right around now. Send the deal — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 14, 2020

That was music to Ngannou’s ears.

“If you think you can handle my technique level that’s fine 🤷‍♂️ but I agree with you that you don’t have anything to prove in LHW division and that this should be for bags 💰💰💰💰💰💰💰”

If you think you can handle my technique level that’s fine 🤷‍♂️ but I agree with you that you don’t have anything to prove in LHW division and that this should be for bags 💰💰💰💰💰💰💰 https://t.co/PtD04F3aSl — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) May 14, 2020

Do you think we’ll see a Jones vs. Ngannou fight at heavyweight in the near future?