Jon Jones Interested In 220-Pound Exhibition Match Before Heavyweight Move

Jones Hints At Move Up In The Future

Jon Jones could be taking the first step in moving to the heavyweight division.

The UFC light heavyweight champion has teased a move up for years with many in the combat sports world eager to see Jones face the hard-hitters of the division.

And in a social media post on Tuesday, Jones brought up the possibility of a 220-pound catchweight fight before making the long-awaited move up.

“I’d love to have an exhibition fight at the catchweight of 220lbs before moving up to heavyweight. Who wants to take that L?”

It’s certainly an interesting option that would allow Jones to test the waters and see how he performs with the extra weight.

However, it could also just be another tease from “Bones” with some observers believing he has no plans in moving up whatsoever because of the size and power difference.

That won’t matter for UFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell, though, who recently stated that he felt Jones would succeed against anyone given his skillset.

“I think wherever Jon Jones fights, he’s Jon Jones,” Rothwell said. “He’s gonna bring a lot of hype. The guy has skills that can win anywhere. I feel like guys like Tony Ferguson, Khabib [Nurmagomedov], these guys can win, they can beat guys bigger than them. I feel like this kind of exists everywhere. I think that’s something that Fedor [Emelianenko] always showed over the years. It doesn’t matter your size. If you’re a badass, you’re gonna win a fight.

“If somebody pushes your wife down in front of you, are you gonna go, ‘Oh, what’s your weight class? Gimme a couple of weeks to get ready.’ No, you fight. That’s what a real fighter does. They’ll win wherever against whoever it is.”

For now, though, it appears Jones will continue defending his light heavyweight title as he is expected to face either Dominick Reyes in a rematch or Jan Blachowicz next.

What do you think? And who would you suggest to face Jones in a 220-pound catchweight fight?