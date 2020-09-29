Jon Jones remains a betting favorite over Israel Adesanya. However, the odds have shifted compared to previous months.

Adesanya enjoyed an impressive second-round TKO win over Paulo Costa in the UFC 253 headliner to defend his middleweight title for the second time.

Following the fight, he spoke of facing Jared Cannonier next, but didn’t rule out a Jones fight in the future as he still plans to “f*ck up” the former light heavyweight champion who he has developed a rivalry with since early last year.

That led to a response from Jones who questioned Adesanya’s hesitation in fighting him now rather than waiting to fight him in the future. Whether the two will fight soon or in a couple of years remains to be seen.

However, that led to oddsmakers posting updated betting odds about the potential super fight and they are certainly interesting. As per BetOnline.ag, Jones is a -150 favorite while Adesanya is a +130 underdog.

That means you would have to bet $150 to win $100 on Jones winning while a $100 bet on Adesanya would net you $130 in profit. What makes these odds interesting is the fact nearly a year ago — after Adesanya became middleweight champion — “Bones” was as high as a -550 favorite while Adesanya was a +375 underdog.

Adesanya’s recent performance against Costa has certainly played a role in those shifting odds as well as a below-par performance from Jones in his last fight against Dominick Reyes in February this year.

What do you make of these odds?