Jon Jones hit back at Israel Adesanya and questioned why he is hesitant to fight him now.

Adesanya enjoyed his second successful middleweight title defense following a dominant second-round TKO win over Paulo Costa at UFC 253 this past weekend.

Afterwards in the post-fight press conference, Adesanya called to face Jared Cannonier next but mentioned that he still had plans to ‘f*ck up’ Jones in the future. However, he would have to speak with his coach Eugene Bareman first.

For Jones, that’s just an excuse for Adesanya not having to fight him now.

““I’m still going to beat his ass, I just need to ask my coach” 😂🤷🏾‍♂️”

“The moment I heard but… 😂 Bro you’re younger than me and have four times the fighting experience. Grow some balls already”

The moment I heard but… 😂 Bro you're younger than me and have four times the fighting experience. Grow some balls already

Adesanya has gone back-and-forth with Jones since early last year and has maintained that he will eventually fight the latter once he cleans up the middleweight division.

Jones, meanwhile, recently vacated his light heavyweight title and has plans to move up to heavyweight. However, based on his recent tweets, it looks like he is more than willing to fight Adesanya next if “The Last Stylebender” showed an interest in it.

What do you think of Jones’ response to Adesanya? Do you think we’ll see them fight soon?