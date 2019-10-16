Jon Jones ‘More Than Happy’ To Choke Out Anthony Johnson

Spread the word!













Anthony Johnson is set to return to the Octagon in early to mid-2020 and all signs point to him fighting at heavyweight. Yet, he says he is open to moving back down to light heavyweight to fight Jon Jones.

“I’m gonna wait until I get about, lose about 10 more pounds, get to 235lbs. I wanna see how my body feels. Then if it feels good, then I’m going to probably make 205lbs,” Johnson told Brendan Schaub of a fight with Jon Jones.

“We’ll make it happen if I get low enough. I’ll get to 205lbs. That’s a fight I wanted. I think Jon wanted that fight, too, before everything happened. That situation, which, it’s over with, it’s in the past,” he added.

“When we see each other there’s no animosity, we show each other love. But that was a fight, that’s why I went up to 205lbs man. That’s the guy I want. And then you know, when I get my heartbroken, I have to fight Daniel Cormier, it’s not as motivating. The fight wasn’t in me to fight DC, but I fought him, kind of fought him, but it wasn’t the same drive.”

Jones then saw those comments, and to no surprise, he took to Twitter to respond. There, he says he is happy to choke him out.

“You better make sure you have that cardio together big fella @Anthony_Rumble,” he responded.

“We’ve always been cool but I’ll be more than happy to choke you out of that’s what you’re looking for. @Anthony_Rumble,” Jon Jones added.

Jones vs. “Rumble” Johnson would no doubt be one of the biggest fights the UFC could put on in 2020. Whether or not he can cut down to 205 pounds to fight “Bones” is another question. But, if he does, Jones is certain he will choke him out.

Who do you think would win a fight between Jon Jones vs. Anthony Johnson?