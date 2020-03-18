Jon Jones Mocks Johnny Walker Following UFC Brasilia Defeat

Spread the word!













UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones wasn’t going to let Johnny Walker off easy.

Walker suffered his second defeat in a row after getting outpointed by Nikita Krylov this past weekend at UFC Brasilia. It was a big setback for the Brazilian, who after an explosive start to his UFC career with three straight knockouts, was pegged by many to be the fighter capable of defeating Jones.

Walker has repeatedly stated in the past how he is confident he would beat Jones as well. But with two losses in a row, not many will share that confidence anymore.

And a couple of days after UFC Brasilia, “Bones” finally responded to Walker’s defeat:

“If Johnny Walker keeps fighting like this.. I’ll let you guys finish the sentence for me,” Jones tweeted.

As one fan noted, the tweet was a reference to a Walker interview when he said he wasn’t sure if Jones would remain champion if he kept fighting the way he does.

Jones noted how he is always keeping an eye on interviews like those:

“Oh I see everything, I’ve been watching these dudes eat their words for years now. It’s always a nice chuckle.”

What do you make of Jones’ response to Walker’s defeat?